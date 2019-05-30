Michael (Mickey) Teahan, Dooks, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, tomorrow Friday from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Star Of The Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Realt Na Mara, Cromane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Muckross Ward, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.