Michael (Mickey) Teahan, Dooks, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, tomorrow Friday from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Star Of The Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Realt Na Mara, Cromane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Muckross Ward, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.
Latest News
Jimmy Moloney, Cherrytree Drive, Listowel.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Friday (May 30th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. ...
Result of vote recheck in Ireland South constituency expected this afternoon
A result of the vote recheck in Ireland South for the European elections is expected this afternoon.A full recount is then due to start...
Fianna Fáil not ruling anything out for KCC pact
Fianna Fáil is not ruling anything in or out when it comes forming a pact to control Kerry County Council.The party secured ten seats...
Man arrested following seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare
Gardaí have charged a man following the seizure of approximately €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Kenmare.At 7pm yesterday evening, Gardaí from the...
Auction today to sell Beaufort farm owned by religious order
An auction to sell 110 acres of farmland in Beaufort, which was donated to a religious order in the 1960s, will take place this...
Latest Sports
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTS12 Girls Cup Final Killarney Celtic 2-0 Inter Kenmare12 Girls Shield Final Iveragh United 3-0 Killarney CelticFIXTURESDominos Pizza Reserve Cup (extra time & pens if...
Draw For Group Stages Of County Minor Football Championship
The draw for the group stages of the Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship has been made.There are fourteen teams involved with two groups...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSCo. Senior Hurling League Division 2Kilgarvan 2-19 Kenmare 0-11Dr. Crokes 3-17 Tralee Parnell's 2-14Crotta O'Neill's 2-10 Kilmoyley 2-07St. Brendan's 3-19 Lixnaw 2-08LADIES FOOTBALLMary Jo...