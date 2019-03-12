Michael ‘Mickey’ Meehan, Moyvane South, Moyvane.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Wednesday (March 13th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane for requiem mass on Thursday at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

