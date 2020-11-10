Cloughboula, Knocknagoshel

A private Funeral Mass for Michael (Mick) Keane will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, on Wednesday, November, 11th at 11:30am. Live streaming of Mick’s funeral mass will be available on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Predeceased by his parents, Hannah and Kerry, brother Paddy, and sister, Betty, Michael (Mick) will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, Hannamai and Noreen, his twin brother Dan, his brother, Johnny, aunt, Catherine, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

