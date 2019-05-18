Michael ‘Mick’ Granville, Dunkerron, Kenmare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 4.30 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 o Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research Ireland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR