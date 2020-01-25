Michael ‘Mick’ Dennehy, Rossanean, Currow and Deer Lodge, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Killeantierna Parish Centre, Currow on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Currow. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR