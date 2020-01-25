reposing at Killeantierna Parish Centre, Currow on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Currow. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.
Fundraising campaign by Kerry woman and her husband raises over €330,000
A fundraising campaign for sick children has raised over €330,000.Billy Holland and Lanlih Keane, parents to Emmeline, lost their daughter in May of last...
Former Fianna Fáil leader says coalition with Sinn Féin could be a talking point...
A former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach has said a coalition between the party and Sinn Féin would have an impact on any future alliance with...
Kerry presence at national 5G protest today
There will be a strong Kerry presence at a national protest against 5G today.That’s according to Tralee woman Mags O’Sullivan, who’s taking part in...
Michael ‘Mick’ Dennehy, Rossanean, Currow and Deer Lodge, Killarney
Gerard Hogan, The Square, Tralee
reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 3.15 to 6.16pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERA number of Premier League clubs will be hoping to avoid FA Cup upsets when the fourth round continues later.The early kick-off sees in-form...
It’s ¼ Finals Day At All Ireland Club Championships In Killarney
It’s ¼ Finals day at the All Ireland Club Championships in Killarney.At 11.30 1-4-7 Antrim take on Youghal CYMS while defending champions the New...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the CPC.IE Singles Championship held in Killarney:Div 1 Ladies. Moyvane’s Niamh Flaherty defeated Edel Kenny (Kingdom) 21/14 17/21 21/17.Div 1 Men....