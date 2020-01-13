Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (Jan14th), from 4.15pm – 6.15pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Michael (Mick) Dennehy, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee & London.
Kerry is under a status orange wind warning
Kerry is under a status orange wind warning, with "violent" winds expected.Met Eireann is warning of damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres, as...
Number of children referred to Tusla in Kerry increases by 45% in one year.
The number of children referred to Tusla in Kerry has increased by 45% in the past year.Figures from the Child and Family Agency's Quarterly...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYThree tries in the final ten minutes saw Munster's European Champions Cup hopes likely ended by Racing yesterday.The southern province had fared well for...
Kerry Hydroelectric plant generates savings of €120,000 per year in offsetting carbon emissions
Irish Water says a hydroelectric plant in Kerry generates savings of €120,000 per year in offsetting carbon emissions.The utility company says the hydroelectric generating...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardU18 BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 79, KCYMS 62U16 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP: Cahersiveen 61, Gneeveguilla 47MENS DIVISION 2...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster's Heineken Champions Cup dreams are all but over.They were beaten 39 points to 22 in Paris by Racing 92 this afternoon.Andrew Conway went...