Michael (Mick) Clifford

Crohane, Fossa Killarney and late of Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Mick followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care UHK at www.kerryhospice.com. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this time.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****