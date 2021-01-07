Michael (Mick) Barry

Tierclea Park, Tarbert and formerly of Tullamore Ballybunion.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday 8th January in St. Mary’s Church Tarbert at 11.30 AM which will be live streamed on st.marystarbert.com. Interment afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery Ballybunion.

Peacefully at Kilcara Nursing Home on January 5th, deeply regretted by his loving wife Aileen, son Tim, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Ed, daughter-in-law Lorna, brother Tom, grandchildren Jack and Charlotte, sister-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law Gabriel, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, former work colleagues at ESB (Tarbert), neighbours and friends.

