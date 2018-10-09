Michael ‘Michael Brendan’ Dunne, Ballina, Co. Mayo & formerly of Ferry Road, Ardcullen, Ballyduff.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (Oct 10th) at 10.30am at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Funeral arriving at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday at 3pm for rosary at 3.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

