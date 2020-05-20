Michael McCarthy of Sackville, Ardfert and late of Clahane, Ballyduff

A private family funeral will take place for Michael on Friday at 12 o’ clock in St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Kilmoyley. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway

