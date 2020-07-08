Michael Mc Gillycuddy, St. James’ Gardens, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by his cousins, sister-in-law Kay, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning (July 9th) from Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin to St. James’ Church, Killorglin for a private family funeral at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****