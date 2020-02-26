Michael Lyons, Dromadda, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this evening (Wed Feb 26th) from 5pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane. Funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel.

