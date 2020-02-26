Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this evening (Wed Feb 26th) from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane. Funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel.
Latest News
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Senior League Division 1A sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard SecurityDr Crokes: 1-9 (12) Spa 0-6 (6)FIXTURESHigher EducationMunster Junior Football Championship FinalIT Tralee...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U16 D2 BOYS SHIELD Cahersiveen 68 St Annes 42KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3 BOYS SHIELD A Gneeveguilla 37 St Colmans Rockets 30KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
RUGBYThe IRFU will meet the Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning to discuss whether Saturday week's Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin...
Change Of Venue For Kerry v Limerick U20 Munster Semi-Final
GAELIC GAMESThere's a change of venue for Kerry's Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Semi-final against Limerick tonight.The game has been moved from LIT Gaelic...
Michael Lyons, Dromadda, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this evening (Wed Feb 26th) from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane. Funeral mass...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Senior League Division 1A sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard SecurityDr Crokes: 1-9 (12) Spa 0-6 (6)FIXTURESHigher EducationMunster Junior Football Championship FinalIT Tralee...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U16 D2 BOYS SHIELD Cahersiveen 68 St Annes 42KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3 BOYS SHIELD A Gneeveguilla 37 St Colmans Rockets 30KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
RUGBYThe IRFU will meet the Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning to discuss whether Saturday week's Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin...