Michael Lyne of Ballinageragh, Lixnaw and formerly of Ardrahan, Ardfert.

Liturgy of the Word for Michael Lyne will take place on Thursday in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, livestreamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw at 11am. Burial afterwards in The new cemetery, Ardfert.

Those who wish to form a guard of honour, can do so, as the funeral cortege leaves Michael’s residence at 10.15 am for St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw or afterwards as the funeral cortege departs St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on route to the new cemetery, Ardfert, via Abbeydorney.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

