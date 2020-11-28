Michael Lynch

Hawley Park Tralee

A Private family Funeral will take place for Michael on Monday (Nov 30th) at 12 Noon in St. John’s Parish Church Tralee, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home Tralee

Partner Margaret, sons Malcolm, Daniel, and David, daughter Stacey, brothers Arthur and Kieran, grandchildren Tiegan, Edel, James, M.J., Corey, Isabella, Nathan and Layla-Mai, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

