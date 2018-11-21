Michael Lynch, Ballinasig, Dingle.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Wed Nov 21st) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Dingle. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery Dingle.
Latest News
Careers fair is taking place in Killarney to mark College Awareness Week
A careers fair is taking place in Killarney today to mark College Awareness Week.The Kerry Branch of Guidance Counsellors is running the event in...
Dr Crokes Captain Warns Against Complacency In Munster Club Final
The Dr Crokes Captain, John Payne says his team can't be complacent heading into this weekend's AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.The County Champions...
Martin O’Neill & Roy Keane Step Down From Ireland Management Jobs
The Republic of Ireland are on the look-out for a new manager after the Board of the Football Association of Ireland mutually agreed with...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett previews this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Planning sought for apartment building in Dingle
Planning is being sought for a three-storey apartment building in Dingle.Michael Slattery has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish redundant old school structures...
Latest Sports
