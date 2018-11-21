Michael Lynch, Ballinasig, Dingle.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Wed Nov 21st) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Dingle. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery Dingle.

