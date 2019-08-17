Michael Lawlor (Snr), Banna Road, Ardfert.

Reposing at his brother Joe & sister-in law, Eileen’s Home, Banna Road, Ardfert on Sunday (Aug.18th), from 4pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug.19th), in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or St. John of Gods, Tralee.