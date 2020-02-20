Michael Kenny, Muckross View, Killarney and late of Dromyrourke, Muckross, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe New Cemetery. No flowers by request, Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR