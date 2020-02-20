Michael Kenny, Muckross View, Killarney and late of Dromyrourke, Muckross, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe New Cemetery. No flowers by request, Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJanuary signing Odio Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United in this evening's Europa League tie away to Bruges.Anthony Martial starts up front...
Preparations Well Underway For 2020 Circuit of Kerry Rally
Plans for the 2020 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry rally are at an advanced stage.The Rally will take place on Sunday, April 5thThere will...
Both Sides Near Full Health For Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
It’s a Kerry Derby in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final this Saturday.Old rivals Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney do battle for Munster glory.The...
Indoor Soccer the Focus This Weekend In Community Games
Nelius Collins has this preview of the weekends community games action, which focuses on Indoor Soccer.
Kerry Area Basketball Update
Padraig Harnett has the final round up of news from the Kerry Area Basketball Board.
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJanuary signing Odio Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United in this evening's Europa League tie away to Bruges.Anthony Martial starts up front...
Preparations Well Underway For 2020 Circuit of Kerry Rally
Plans for the 2020 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry rally are at an advanced stage.The Rally will take place on Sunday, April 5thThere will...
Both Sides Near Full Health For Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
It’s a Kerry Derby in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final this Saturday.Old rivals Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney do battle for Munster glory.The...