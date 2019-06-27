Michael Keane, Rylane, Duagh and New York.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Friday (June 29th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigids’ Church, Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.