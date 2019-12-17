Michael Joseph ‘Joe’ Galvin, Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly of The Square, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

