Michael ‘Jerry’ O’Connor, Aghatubrid West, Caherciveen

reposing at his home on Friday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Relig Cill Fhaolain. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors,Caherciveen.

