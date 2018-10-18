reposing at his home on Friday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Relig Cill Fhaolain. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors,Caherciveen.
Latest News
Jeremiah ‘ Jerry’ O Leary, Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin....
Michael ‘Jerry’ O’Connor, Aghatubrid West, Caherciveen
reposing at his home on Friday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to O'Connell Memorial Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday...
Maureen Harris nee O’Connell, Mkaugha, Lyrecrompane, Listowel
reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of Immaculate Conception,...
Former Minister John O’Donoghue’s Plans to Return to Politics – October 18th, 2018
Admin -
Radio Kerry News revealed yesterday that the former Fianna Fáil minister from Cahersiveen plans to run in next year’s council elections. Jerry spoke to...
Denis Kennelly, Colbert Street, Listowel and formerly of Kiltean, Lisselton
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass...
Latest Sports
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 16s & 19s Boys Into Hula Hoops Cup 1/4 Finals
Mercy Mounthawk’s Under 19 Boys have beaten St Mary’s Portlaoise by 66 points to 41 in Round 2 of the Hula Hoops Schools Cup...
Tomas O Se Doesn’t See Dublin’s 5-in-a-row Bid Being Stopped
Tomás Ó Sé says he doesn’t see anyone stopping Dublin from winning five-in-a-row.Reacting to Darran O’Sullivan’s retirement, the fourth Kerry player to...
Two Kerry Hurlers In Ireland Shinty Squad To Face Scotland
Two Kerry hurlers have been included in the 20-man Ireland Shinty squad to take on Scotland in Inverness on Saturday.Causeway’s Bryan Murphy and Crotta...