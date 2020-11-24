Michael James O Connor, Rineen, Waterville.

Funeral service for Michael James O Connor will take place on Wednesday, leaving Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville at 12.40pm to arrive at Dromid Cemetery for Burial at 1pm approximately.

Family information:-Son of the late Kathleen and Jerry. Beloved husband of Marie and father of Kerry and Clare. Grandad of the late Holly. Grandad to Millie, Izzy, Gracie and Harry. Brother of the late Jerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in law Ben and Steve, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

