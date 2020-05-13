Michael J. Cotter, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel and Tralee

Reposing at his son’s Kevin’s house in Árd na Sidhe, Tralee. (House Strictly Private). Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Funeral mass is restricted to family members only. Live streaming of Michael J.’s funeral mass will be available Thursday on the St. Mary’s Church facebook page, please see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

