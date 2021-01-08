Michael Heffernan, Meenenare, Duagh.

A private family funeral will take place for Michael, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Joe and Peg, brothers Jim, Rob and Paul, sisters-in-law Brenda, Becky and Caroline, nephews Kevin, Jake and Callum, nieces Sharon, Jessica and Shaunagh, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends.

