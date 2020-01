Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he would take a ministerial position, if offered one, in the next government.

The Independent Deputy has been accused of turning down a ministry in the current government.

He says, however, while there were discussions with Enda Kenny while talks were underway to form a government in 2016, he wasn’t formally offered a ministerial position.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he’ll do what he can for Kerry if elected in General Election 2020.