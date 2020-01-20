Michael Healy-Rae says he was told by gardaí that permit was issued for fund-raising raffle

Michael Healy-Rae says he was told by gardaí that they had issued a permit which would allow him hold a fundraising raffle.

The Kerry TD has confirmed that gardaí are querying the permit.

Gardaí say concerns have been raised about the election fundraising raffle for Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he applied for a permit before posting out letters to 150 supporters.

The letters provided details of an election campaign fundraising raffle containing tickets, priced at €30 for one and €50 for two.

The draw has a top prize of €1,000.

Such raffles require a permit issued by An Garda Síochána; Michael Healy-Rae says he applied for a permit sometime during the week beginning Monday, January 6th and was told by gardaí that the permit had been issued.

He says he never received a permit.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes gardaí will send him more paperwork to finalise the permit.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who’s also running in the general election, criticised Michael Healy-Rae for stating he was holding the draw because as an independent, he does not receive funds from the State to help him with election campaigns.

She says he receives an annual tax-free sum of €37,137 as an independent deputy – Deputy Healy-Rae says this money cannot be used for election campaigns and is used for purposes such as research.