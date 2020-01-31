Michael Healy Rae – Independent

Name: Michael Healy Rae

Address: Sandymount Killarney

Contact Details: 087 2461678

Party: Independent

Age: 53

Director of Elections: Johnny Healy Rae

Contact details for Director of Elections: Jackie Healy Rae 087 9464425

Occupation: Currently a sitting TD

Family Details: Married with 5 children

My Election Priorities:

1. Health

Our health service at present is falling far short of what people deserve and need if they or their family members suffer from illness, accidents or in need of medical treatment. Our hospital staff, our local GPs, our nurses all do their level best to help people in their time of need. As I have stated in the past a root and branch approach needs to be taken when dealing with the health crisis. The whole admissions policy in hospitals in Kerry and beyond needs to be changed. In other words there are other ways of addressing the delays when it comes to people waiting on trolleys and having to wait for a long time before been admitted to actual wards. The system that is there at present was not there in the past and I believe the older systems were better than what is there now. I have spoken extensively to people working in our hospital service and they really believe that management and administration do not have a clue when it comes to running a proper heath service and that is why they should be listened to.

2. Housing

It makes so sense to me that when a local authority house becomes available that there seems to be extraordinary delays in turning those houses around and getting them ready for use again. I believe there are actually 100s of houses, which is an awful shame and an awful waste, lying idle today that could be occupied by individuals and young families. I have also proposed to Government but they simply will not listen that there is an awful lot of idle properties that are privately owned and if incentives were put in place could be renovated and made suitable for people to live in. This would also strengthen our communities, villages and help our local businesses by having people living in those centres. The present Minister for Housing in my honest opinion has failed us miserably, there seems to be no work ethic whatsoever. We need a Minister for Housing that will listen and that will work more closely with our local authorities.

3. Family Farm Incomes

Our beef sector is in crisis and has been now for a long time in that it is quiet simply not possible at present for farmers to make a fair income from producing beef. This has led to many protests on this issue and what I have always said is that the farmers that are protesting would far more like to continue with their work but they have to voice their concerns to Government and there is definitely a monopoly which is very unfair in our beef sector in that prices are totally unfair and farmers are not been paid properly for producing beef. Young Farmers are getting no encouragement whatsoever in getting into farming and it is of paramount importance that the tradition of passing on family farms from one generation to the other is continued. Monopolies will have to be broken up and incomes will have to be protected and it is frightening to think that farmers tell me now and I know it myself that 30 years ago they were getting paid a fairer price than they are today.

Why should the people of Kerry vote for me: Because of my proven track record and ability to see after the people of Kerry and their communities

If elected I will: Continue to do my best to do the work I have being doing for decades in the county

I would hope my first preference would be in the region of: Enough votes to get me elected.

Website: Facebook and Instagram.