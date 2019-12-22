Michael Healy Rae disappointed by FAI statements

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae has said he’s disappointed having been taken in by “very incorrect” statements from the FAI.

According to today’s Sunday Times, the Independent TD said he believed the association and its accountants that the FAI would be debt free by 2020.

Deputy Healy-Rae was criticised for not asking former CEO John Delaney any questions at a hearing by an Oireachtas sport committee last April.

According to the paper, he did not attend Wednesday’s Oireachtas hearing on the latest in the FAI crisis.