Michael Healy-Rae to deal with complaint made about him to the Dáil if and when it’s an issue

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he will deal with a complaint made about him to the Clerk of the Dáil if and when it is an issue.

Film-maker and former general election candidate Norma Burke has made a complaint to the Oireachtas official that the TD had failed to declare his interest in a company, the Skellig Hotel Experience.





The deputy had a 25 per cent share in this company which held the lease to the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

The Skellig Hotel Experience sold this lease to businessman Paul Collins who now runs it as a direct provision centre for asylum seekers on behalf of the Department of Justice.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he has to see exactly what Norma Burke has to say and that he will deal with the matter when it is appropriate and if and when it is an issue.

The Clerk of the Dáil doesn’t comment on any matters arising from his statutory functions.

The complaints procedure followed by Ms Burke is governed by section eight of the Ethics in Public Office Act, 1995.

The Clerk of the Dáil assesses a complaint made under the procedure. He may recommend that it is frivolous or vexatious and outline why he has taken that position to the Dáil Committee on Members’ Interest.



If he believes the ethics complaint should be examined further, he shall refer it to the committee for investigation.