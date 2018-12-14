Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Saturday (Dec 15th) from 7pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Sunday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahirciveen.
Robin Suter, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Beaconsfield, UK
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Saturday from 6 to 7.30pm. A Celebration of Robin's life will take place on Sunday...
Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Donoghue, 12 Riverview, Cahirciveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Saturday (Dec 15th) from 7pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at...
The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018
Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members...
Almost 180 patients on University Hospital Kerry’s orthopaedic waiting list
Almost 180 patients are on University Hospital Kerry's orthopaedic waiting list.The figure was revealed following a parliamentary question from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.Health...
From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday. The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish...
Munster Colleges Win For Tralee CBS Hurlers
Tralee CBS have won the Munster Colleges Senior E Hurling Championship Final.They defeated Mercy Mounthawk 3-14 to 3-4.Tralee CBS manager Mark Ryall
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City could have Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne back in their squad for the Premier League clash with Everton tomorrow.But John Stones...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThe Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to French champions Castres Olympique at Stade Pierre-Fabre (6.30pm local, 5.30pm Irish...