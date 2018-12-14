Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Donoghue, 12 Riverview, Cahirciveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Saturday (Dec 15th) from 7pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Sunday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahirciveen.