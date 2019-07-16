A Memorial and Month’s Mind mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday morning at 10.30am.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Michael Harnett, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and late of Smearla bridge, Listowel
A Memorial and Month's Mind mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Thursday morning at 10.30am.
Trial hears Kerry man stabbed to death while sitting on friend’s couch
A trial has heard a Kerry man was stabbed to death by another man while sitting on a couch at his friend's home last...
Two Killarney women charged with assault could have their cases forwarded to the circuit...
Two Killarney women charged with assault could have their cases forwarded to the circuit court.Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Vera Dooley...
Councillor warns of groups attempting to steal dogs in Rossbeigh
A Kerry councillor is warning dog owners to be vigilant after a group of people attempted to steal his beloved pet on Rossbeigh beach.Fianna...
Patrick Joseph ‘Joe’ O’Brien, 4 Shrubbery Avenue, Kenmare and Ardea, Tousist and formerly of...
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESCork's final Super-8 game has been moved to Páirc Uí Rinn as Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to undergo a pitch replacement from...
Kerry V Meath Final Super 8’s Fixture Date And Time Confirmed
Kerrys trip to Meath in the final Super 8's game has been confirmed.The game will take place on Saturday, August 3rd at 6pmThe game...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 15th July Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Mastergeeha FC v Ballymac Celtic ,...