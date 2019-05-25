Michael Griffin, Moulagh, Fossa, killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care

