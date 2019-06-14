Michael Gleeson is new Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD

Michael Gleeson has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, who has served on the local authority for 25 years, was proposed by Cllr Brendan Cronin and seconded by Cllr Niall Kelleher.

The appointment was made a special meeting earlier at County Buildings where councillors again urged for the term Mayor to used instead of Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Donal Grady also proposed Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, who topped the poll in the election, for the position.

Cllr Brendan Cronin will hold the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cathaoirleach Michael Gleeson hopes to see dangerous junctions to be eliminated and for Killarney, Rathmore and other villages to continue to be enhanced.

He also made this appeal to jarveys in Killarney: