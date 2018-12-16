Michael Gerard O’Hanlon, Greenville, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday evening (Dec.17th), from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.
Kerry Win At South Tipp In 15s Munster Plate
Kerry have won at South Tipp in the 15's Munster Plate.They were 4-2 victors in the semi final tie.Padraig Harnett reports
St.Mary’s Out Of Women’s U20 National Cup
St.Mary’s Castleisland are out of the Women’s U20 National Cup.They’ve gone down 73-50 in the ¼ Finals to Portlaoise Panthers.Mary's trailed 24-14 at the...
Preparations Ongoing For New Season For Kerry Minor Ladies Footballers
Preparations are ongoing for the new season for the Kerry Minor Ladies footballers.There are new men in charge of the side for 2019.Kerry joint...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Football O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club Semi-Final Crokes 1-17 Rathmore 2-10
Catherine Casey, Rossmore, Firies, Killarney
Reposing at O' Connors Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Monday from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass...
