Michael Gerard O’Hanlon, Greenville, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday evening (Dec.17th), from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.