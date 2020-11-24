Michael Foley Leopardstown and formerly of Iveragh Road, Killorglin.

A private funeral will take place for Michael. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https/foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam on Thursday at 11am.Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dublin Simon Community.

Family Information:-

Michael, beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Pearse, Niamh and Caitrín; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers John and Anthony, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Caoimhe, Dalbach, Lee and Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

