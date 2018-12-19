Michael Foley, Sugar Hill, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Thursday (Dec 20th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.

