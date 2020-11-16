Michael Foley Recounts Bloody Sunday Events, 100 Years On

On the morning of November 21st, 1920, an elite assassination unit known as ‘The Squad’ mounted an operation planned by Michael Collins, Director of Intelligence of the Irish Republican Army (IRA). Their orders were clear – they were to take out the backbone of the British Intelligence network in Ireland, specifically a group of officers known as ‘The Cairo Gang’.

The shootings took place in and around Dublin’s south inner city and resulted in fourteen deaths, including six intelligence agents and two members of the British Auxiliary Force.

Later that afternoon, while Dublin were taking on Tipperary, the RIC, Auxiliary Police and Military stormed into Croke Park and opened fire on the crowd.

That afternoon in Croke Park, 14 people including one player lost their lives. It is estimated that 60 – 100 people were injured.

Of course, that day became known as Bloody Sunday.

Michael Foley, sportswriter with the Sunday Times, details this story in his re-released book, the Bloody Field

TV series on Bloody Sunday