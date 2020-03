Killarney man Michael Fassbender has seen the odds on him becoming the next James Bond cut.

The actor has joined the front runners to take over the reins when Daniel Craig ends his stint as 007.

Fassbender is now 13/2 from 12/1 to replace Daniel Craig but the favourite is still James Norton at 13-8 who has been in pole position for the last two months.

The latest Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is set to be released next month.