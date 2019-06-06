Michael Egan, Dromeen, Clonlara. Co. Clare.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Blackwater tomorrow Friday (June 7th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Senan’s Church, Clonlara.  Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Doonass Cemetery Clonlara.  Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ward 3D University Hospital Limerick.

