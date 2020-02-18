Michael and Danny Healy-Rae open to talking to all sides in government formation talks

Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are open to talking to all sides in the interest of forming a government.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says it’s important to engage in such talks.

He was speaking following comments made by Limerick Fine Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan, who called for the Kerry Independents to clarity their position on going into government.

Fine Gael TD Deputy Patrick O’Donovan says certain members of the 33rd Dáil are running away from responsibility now the time has come to form a government, and he is questioning why.

He says it’s time deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, along with other independents and members of Solidarity People Before Profit, Irish Independents 4 Change and the Social Democrats, outlined their position on forming a government.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae criticised the Fine Gael TD, stating he doesn’t need to tell him what to do.

Both Michael and Danny Healy-Rae attended a meeting in Portlaoise last week with other independents and the issue of government formation was discussed.

Michael Healy Rae says they will also attend a meeting with Sinn Féin tomorrow, Wednesday.

He says both he and his brother Danny made a commitment to talk to all sides before being elected: