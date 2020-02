Independent Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae celebrated their return to Leinster House today with many of their supporters.

The large crowd gathered on the street outside Leinster House earlier, where the re-elected TDs thanked their supporters.

Danny Healy Rae played the accordion and they sang songs to celebrate their return to the Dáil.

Michael Healy Rae told the crowd they wouldn’t be there if the people of Kerry hadn’t supported them: