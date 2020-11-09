Michael Conway, Woodford, Listowel and formerly of Cloondrihara, County Sligo.

A Private family funeral will take place for Michael with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dear father of Catherine, Margaret and Declan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Anna, Alison, Steven and Emily, great-grandchildren Grace, Charlie and Leo, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

