Michael Cahill says he received apology but Fianna Fáil deny this

Cllr Michael Cahill says he has received an apology from Fianna Fáil, but this is being denied by the party.

The Kenmare Municipal District councillor claimed he was shafted by his party at the recent election of the Kerry Cathaoirleach for not being selected to take on the role over the next five years.

The Rossbeigh representative is 29 years as a serving Kerry County Councillor; he quit Fianna Fáil in 2011 but rejoined in 2016.

Speaking at a special meeting today to elect the Kenmare MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr Cahill said he, his family and supporters received an apology from Fianna Fáil last Friday at a post-election meeting of the party in Tralee.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CAHILL17.mp3

Chairperson of Fianna Fáil in Kerry, Christy O’Connell says no apology was issued as the matter had been handled correctly in the first place.

He says, however, that a misunderstanding has been cleared up, and the party in Kerry is looking to the future and the upcoming General Election.