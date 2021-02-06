Michael Burke Droum West Glenbeigh.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 8th February 2021 at 11.00 AM which will be live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation

Peacefully at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, father-in-law James Clifford, brothers-in-law Padraig and John, sister-in-law Mary Hayes, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

