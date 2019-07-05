Michael Buckley, Lacca, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this Sunday (July 7th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.  House private please.

