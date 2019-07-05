Michael Buckley, Lacca, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this Sunday (July 7th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. House private please.
Latest News
Kerry’s Live Register falls 13% in a year
Kerry's Live Register has fallen by 13% in a year.According to the latest monthly data from the Central Statistics Office just over 6,600 signed...
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.
Kitten Killers – July 5th, 2019
Animal welfare groups are overrun with kittens because many of us are still not neutering and spaying our pets. Such organisations and vets have...
Latest Sports
Kerry Name Team For All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final
Kerry have named their team for the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final.At 1 o’clock tomorrow they face Scotland at the Clydebank Community Sport Hub,...
2nd For Kerry Golfer In Irish Championship
Kerry’s Peter Sheehan has finished second at the Irish Seniors Close Championship.The Ballybunion golfer carded a final day 70 for a one over par...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFEddie Pepperrell's moved to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch.The Englishman...