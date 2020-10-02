Michael Breen, The Cottage, Doon, Tralee.

Wife Bridget, children Joan, Tim, Marie, Hugh and Diane, sister Mary, brother Ted, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Michael on Saturday (Oct 3rd) at 12 noon at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee. The requiem mass will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.org Burial immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.





Family flowers only please. Donations if desired directly to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

