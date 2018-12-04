Michael ‘Bobby’ O’Shea, Lower Corobeg, Valentia Island.

Waking at his residence today Tuesday (Dec 4th) & tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8.30pm. Funeral mass will take place in St. Derarca’s Church Chapeltown on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Valentia Island. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cahirciveen Hospital.

