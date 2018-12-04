Waking at his residence today Tuesday (Dec 4th) & tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8.30pm. Funeral mass will take place in St. Derarca’s Church Chapeltown on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Valentia Island. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cahirciveen Hospital.
Christmas Day Cooking with Celebrity Chef Frank Moynihan at Abbeydorney Community Centre
Tastes of Christmas – A celebration of Christmas Day Cooking with Celebrity Chef Frank Moynihan will take place in Abbeydorney Community Centre this Thursday...
Plans for Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme out on public consultation
Plans for the Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme in Listowel have gone out on public consultation.They're on display in the Listowel Municipal District and Kerry...
Breda O’Connor née O’Leary, Gneeveguilla Village & formerly of Rathanane, Kilcummin.
Reception of remains into the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla this evening (Tues Dec 4th) at 6pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at...
Michael ‘Bobby’ O’Shea, Lower Corobeg, Valentia Island.
Waking at his residence today Tuesday (Dec 4th) & tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8.30pm. Funeral mass will take place in St. Derarca's...
Kerry County Councillor says it’s ‘appalling’ for the IFA to object to the South...
A Kerry County Councillor says it's 'appalling' for the IFA to object to the South Kerry Greenway.Speaking at the recent South and West Kerry...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures, Results & News
Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2: Moyvane 2 Listowel 6Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 3: Listowel 0 Killarney 6Agri Auto Parts Ladies League...
SOCCERLuka Modric is the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or in over a decade.The Real Madrid...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures, Results & News
Munster Colleges GAA U 19 E Hurling Semi-Final At Mannix College Charleville 12:30 Tralee CBS v Mount Sion CBSElectric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Football Division 2 League...