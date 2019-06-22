Michael Bob O’Connor, “Rosevilla”, Rathass, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening (June 23rd), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (June 24th), at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Kerry Into Celtic Challenge Minor Hurling Final
Celtic Challenge Minor Hurling Division 2 Semi-Final result Kerry 2 - 13 Cork City 2 - 11Final next Saturday
The Killarney-Cork road is down to one lane, following a road traffic incident
The Killarney-Cork road is down to one lane, following a road traffic incident (2:45pm update).It’s believed three vehicles were involved in the collision, which...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
County Community Games Athletics Finals Updates
Nelius Collins report 1
Latest Sports
Kerry Into Celtic Challenge Minor Hurling Final
Celtic Challenge Minor Hurling Division 2 Semi-Final result Kerry 2 - 13 Cork City 2 - 11Final next Saturday
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...