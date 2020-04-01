Due to current HSE restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland or the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Michael Austin Lucey, 8 Iveragh Terrace, Cable Station, Waterville.
Due to current HSE restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland or the Palliative Care Unit...
Garry Egan, Marian Terrace and Tawlaught, Fenit.
A private funeral will take place for Garry and a memorial mass will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers...
James (Jimmy) Kirby, Glenalappa, Moyvane and late of the Meadows, Listowel and Parkanna, Athea,...
A private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for James (Jimmy) Kirby will be held at a later date.
Six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry
There are six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 66.That's according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance...
KDYS launches online youth club
The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has launched an online youth club for Kerry teenagers who need a social outlet while the schools are closed.The...
Kerry Golf Club In Danger Of Being Closed
Castleisland golf club is in danger of being closed.The steering committee has told members in a letter “We consider that our club is no...
SOCCERMick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny and Robbie Keane are among those who’ll be seeing large portions of their wages deferred.The FAI have announced a tiered...
SOCCERA total of 550 of Tottenham's non-playing directors and employees will be put on a leave of absence for the next two months.That includes...