Funeral arriving at St. Mary of The Angels Church, Beaufort this Sunday evening (Dec.15th), at 5pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.16th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Údarás looking for business to occupy former Ballyferriter bottled water facility
Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking for a business to occupy a Ballyferriter building that previously housed a spring water bottling facility.Kerry Spring closed in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City will look to take advantage of Leicester City's slip-up in the Premier League yesterday.The champions go into this afternoon's game at Arsenal...
Mary O’Neill (nee McCarthy), Ballygribben, Blarney and late of Gortnatona, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Reposing at O Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge, Cork on Monday afternoon (Dec. 16th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church...
Double Header of South Kerry Semi Finals This Afternoon
It’s a double header in the South Kerry Championship as both semi finals take place in Con Keating Park.Firstly at 12, Renard and...
Treachorous road conditions as Status Yellow alert for snow and ice extended
Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with extreme caution on Kerry roads this morning as showers of hail and snow continue to fall along...
It’s Final’s Day In North and East Kerry
The North Kerry Final takes place in Ballylongford, with Brosna searching for their first ever title against defending champions St Senans, that one has...