Methedrone seizure in Tralee

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of €85,000 of suspected methedrone in Tralee.

He will appear before court in Dingle this morning.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Kerry, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Tralee Community Policing Unit and the Listowel Detective Unit, executed a search warrant at a premises on Mary Street, Tralee at around 8pm last night.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered two containers with €85,000 of suspected methedrone hidden inside a wardrobe. Gardaí also seized a weight scales and plastic bags. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dingle District Court this morning at 11am.